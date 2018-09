PKR's Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) submits his nomination papers to contest in the Port Dickson by-election, September 29, 2018. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 ― At the official close of nominations here, all seven candidates including PKR's Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, successfully filed their papers.

Anwar, the party's president-elect, was accompanied by a large group of supporters including Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The confirmed candidates are Anwar, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Lau Seck Yan, PAS' Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, Tan Sri Isa Samad, Stevie Chan and Kan Chee Yuen.

MORE TO COME