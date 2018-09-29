Dr M: Unfair to criticise my past 'cronies', I chose people who were capable

Dr Mahathir acknowledged in an interview that one of the criticisms against him ‘was that I had cronies, and that I helped my cronies.’ ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes it is unfair to criticise him about his “cronies” during his first run as Malaysia's prime minister, arguing that he had only selected those who were able to deliver results.

Dr Mahathir, who is now the prime minister for the second time, acknowledged in an interview that one of the criticisms against him “was that I had cronies, and that I helped my cronies.”

He told Stanford University’s Hoover Institution executive editor Tunku Varadarajan that such unfair criticisms were likely due to a misunderstanding of his approach that focused on results.

“But now, since I am [governing] with the people who used to criticise me, I want to show them that I’m not what they think I am,” he was quoted saying in the interview that was published by the Wall Street Journal.

Dr Mahathir acknowledged that there were criticisms against the time when he was prime minister from 1981 to 2003, admitting that he finds “some of the criticisms are worth looking into.”

“I have the benefit of all this experience, 15 years working with the Opposition,” he added.

With his return as Malaysia's prime minister, Dr Mahathir indicated that he would only make slight changes.

“I will do things only slightly differently. Otherwise, a lot of the old policies and strategies are still relevant today,” he said in the same interview.