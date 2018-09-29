NYX Professional Makeup launches online masterclass for beauty fans

The new program will make NYX tutorials more accessible. — Picture courtesy of NYX

NEW YORK, Sept 29 — NYX Professional Makeup is helping beauty fans and aspiring professionals up their game, with the launch of a new ‘Masterclass.’

The cosmetics brand has unveiled a new online program, featuring a group of professional makeup artists and top beauty vloggers from a range of fields, such as social media stars and pros working in the entertainment, film and fashion industries. These ‘Masters’ include celebrity makeup artists Patrick Ta, Denika Bedrossian, Joseph Carrillo, Saisha Beecham, and Amber Dreadon, as well as beauty vloggers Karen Sarahi Gonzalez, Angel Merino, Ourfa Zinali, and Nikkie Tutorials.

The program aims to provide users with an accessible, professional-grade education regarding all aspects of the beauty business, from applying makeup for a YouTube video to getting a client ready for a red carpet appearance.

“With this groundbreaking program, our goal is to create the world’s most comprehensive library of educational content by bringing offline and online artistry to life in a unique way,” said Mishel Garcia, Director of Artistry at NYX Professional Makeup, in a statement. “Our goal is to educate, inspire, and uplift aspiring makeup artists of all levels. Whether someone is just starting out in makeup artistry, or is already a professional looking to fine-tune his or her skill set, this educational program is here to reinforce NYX Professional Makeup’s mantra of artistry for all.”

The program, which is set to go live on October 11, is also set to feature bilingual content from early 2019.

This is not the first time NYX has sought inventive ways to provide beauty fans with educational content; last year, the company joined forces with Samsung Electronics America on a virtual reality makeup tutorial delivered via Samsung Gear VR. Meanwhile, digital beauty training is becoming a focus for several major brands; last year saw prestige label Estée Lauder team up with the developer Perfect Corp to launch the first-ever AR makeup education program for its 17,000 beauty advisors globally. — AFP-Relaxnews