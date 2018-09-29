Dr M says will ‘shame’ countries into giving up veto power

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 29 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, back after a 15-year absence from the United Nations, is still disappointed with the lack of democracy within the world body.

He says he plans on shaming the superpowers into giving up their veto power.

“I hope to shame them into dropping their veto power. People must tell them it is very undemocratic.

“Don’t talk of regime change in other countries if you can’t even give us some democracy in an international body. It’s hypocritical to do that.

“On one hand you say must be democratic and you cause regime change but here all you have to do is give up veto power but that they are not willing to do,” he said at a press conference after delivering the country’s statement yesterday.

In the statement, Dr Mahathir said nothing much had changed in the world during his absence and, adding that the situation was even worse now.

He reiterated his suggestion that the veto powers should be modified that there needed to be two veto votes plus a simple majority at the general assembly for any veto to be effective, saying that this would give smaller nations a bigger say.

He reminded the five permanent members of the security ― Britain, US, Russia, China and France ― that they veto came from winning World War II ― some 73 years ago.

Asked why he said things were worse now since he was last the Malaysian prime minister, Dr Mahathir said:

“Things have gotten worse. In 2003 there was no war in middle-east though there was the Iraqi war but was not widespread then. Now we see wars in Yemen, Syria and whole problem about the Palestinian being ejected from their own country is still there, and quite bad.

“World doesn’t seem to have any real direction. At beginning, when they formed the UN it was to prevent wars. But whereas the Europe and North American seem to have avoid war, there are serious wars in central asia, so I don’t think we have learnt to live together.”

On what was the problem faced by the world today besides war, he said countries no longer seem to want to work together.

“People who before wanted to unite and work together and cooperate but are now breaking up.

“The regional associations are now very weak, Nafta (North America Free Trade Area) is not really functioning . European Union is breaking up with Britain leaving. Even among the members remaining in the EU there does not seem to be a unanimity of ideas and actions.”

Dr Mahathir also outline the New Malaysia foreign policy which Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said was reflected in the country’s statement yesterday.

“Malaysia foreign policy is simple ― we want to be friendly to all but maintain our right to speak our minds, so some things I say may be very well received but I need to say it clearly because that is Malaysia stand.

“I hope I not offended anyone, not if you need to be truthful you need to say things which may not sound nice to certain leaders but if I need to say it, I will say it.”

He also revealed that his government was considering amending Malaysia’s constitution to follow that of Japan where it is illegal for it soldiers to be sent anywhere into conflict.

“Japan is only country that does not want to be involved in aggressive wars. Japan must defend itself so its army is known as a defence force.

“We are thinking of following Japan’s current constitution to prevent us from going to war.”

One of Dr Mahathir’s first acts after being made the 7th Prime Minister was to withdraw the Malaysian soldiers from being part of a Saudi Arabian led force in Yemen.