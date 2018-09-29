Origins set to expand beauty line with floral-themed lipsticks

Origins Instagram 2018 — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @origins via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — Skincare brand Origins is nurturing its makeup offering this fall.

The natural beauty label is preparing for its first color cosmetics launch in five years, WWD reports, in the form of a 24-piece lipstick line and an eight-piece lip balm series. Dubbed ‘Blooming Bold Lipsticks’ and ‘Blooming Sheer Lip Balms’, the products were slated for release yesterday.

“Modern and witty, Origins paved the way in natural beauty with high-performing beauty products with naturally derived ingredients and a passion for giving back,” Jane Hertzmark Hudis, group president of the brand’s parent company, The Estée Lauder Cos, told WWD of the brand’s beginnings. “Today, this idea has become one of the most compelling beauty trends in our industry. It’s exciting to see Origins continue to embrace the unconventional and break new ground, attracting both Millennial and Gen Z consumers.”

According to the publication, the new collection has a sustainable element; it has been created using recycled ingredients from flowers that are commonly scrapped by the fragrance sector. Teaser videos posted to the brand’s Instagram page hint at a floral aspect to the series, as well as making use of the hashtag #parabenfree.

Origins is the latest of several major beauty brands to boost its makeup offering recently; luxury Japanese skincare brand Shiseido launched an entirely reimagined makeup line last month, while cult skincare brand GlamGlow, which is known for its glittery face masks, unveiled its debut hybrid beauty product back in June. — AFP-Relaxnews