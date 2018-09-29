Declare assets worth over RM100m to prove ‘reform’ efforts, Kit Siang tells Umno leaders

DAP's Lim Kit Siang said he had his doubts that Umno could reform itself, claiming that Umno leaders have ‘enormous and unaccounted’ wealth secretly stashed away. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Umno leaders who have assets worth over RM100 million should declare them publicly in order to prove that the party is capable of reforming itself to fight corruption, DAP's Lim Kit Siang said.

He pointed out that with Umno holding its general assembly this weekend, talk has been rife that the Malay party transform itself to become relevant to win back the support of Malays and Malaysians.

“For a start to demonstrate that Umno is capable of a clean-up of the culture and DNA of corruption, Umno leaders who have assets worth over RM100 million should immediately declare themselves publicly, explain the sources of their assets, as a sign that Umno is capable of reforming itself to fight corruption in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Lim said he had his doubts that Umno could reform itself, claiming that Umno leaders have “enormous and unaccounted” wealth secretly stashed away.

“Recently, there was uncovered by sheer accident another aspect of grand corruption in Malaysia, when an unfortunate death from a helicopter crash revealed that an Umno leader had left a humongous estate of RM2.1 billion, which is the subject of estate litigation of his relatives.

“This cannot be an isolated incident,” he said.

He said that Malaysia’s record of public integrity have been marred not only by the international 1MDB scandal, but also other “mini-1MDB-like” cases involving Felda, Tabung Haji and MARA.