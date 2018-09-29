Hadi: PAS not afraid of Anwar, we defeated Dr M before

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Nazari Mokhtar (left) is PAS’ candidate for the Port Dickson by-election. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― PAS has said it was not afraid to go up against PKR's president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election, as the party had even defeated Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the past.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was referring to the 1969 general election, where Dr Mahathir lost in the contest for a parliamentary seat in Kedah to the late PAS candidate Yusof Rawa.

“We are not afraid to face Datuk Seri Anwar.

“We had fought bigger names before. We even took on Dr Mahathir.

“In 1969, we defeated Dr Mahathir in Kota Setar Selatan. It is not impossible to defeat Anwar in Port Dickson,” he was quoted saying yesterday by local daily New Straits Times.

Today is nomination day for the Port Dickson by-election, which may see as many as six persons including Anwar offering themselves as candidates.

PAS will be fielding a retired lieutenant-colonel, Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, in this by-election.