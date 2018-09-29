At nomination centre, Saiful says can’t wait to ‘meet and greet’ Anwar

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan (pic) says he can’t wait to meet Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 — Independent candidate for Port Dickson race Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan said today he can’t wait to meet Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the person he once accused of sodomising him.

“I can’t wait to meet and greet him inside (the hall). It’s been a long time since we’ve met,” he told reporters with a smile on his face, before entering the Majlis Perbandaran Port Dickson hall here today.

Saiful went on to rubbish speculations that he is contesting due to the influence of those who wished to see Anwar fails.

“No, not at all. This decision was made by my family and I. No third party influence whatsoever.

“I was never and still am not a member of any political party. I just want to be an MP,” he said.

