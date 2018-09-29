Courier steps down as USA Davis Cup captain

United States Davis Cup captain Jim Courier has stepped down after eight years in the job. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — United States Davis Cup captain Jim Courier has stepped down after eight years in the job following his country’s semi-final defeat to Croatia, it was confirmed yesterday.

A United States Tennis Association statement said the former world number one told the team he was resigning in the wake of the 3-2 loss to the Croatians in Zadar.

“Following the matches with Croatia, I let the players and staff know this was my final year as captain of the US Davis Cup Team,” said Courier.

“It’s been my honour and privilege to represent the USTA and USA as a player and captain. I look forward to cheering the team on as they pursue the cup in its new format next year and beyond.”

Courier was a part of two winning Davis Cup teams as a player, helping defeat Switzerland and Russia in 1992 and 1995.

However he never managed to replicate that success as captain, with the team’s best finishes being semi-final exits in 2012 and 2018.

Overall, the United States won 10 and lost eight World Group matches during his reign.

“We thank Jim for his commitment to excellence and to the Davis Cup team,” USTA Chairman and President Katrina Adams said in a statement.

“I have been proud to travel the world with Jim and watch first hand as he delivered the highest level of integrity and devotion to success.” — AFP