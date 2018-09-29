Strong quake, tsunami in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island kill at least 30

Residents examine the tsunami aftermath in Palu September 29, 2018. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Sept 29 — At least 30 people were killed in the bay city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, a hospital official told Metro TV today, after the area was hit by strong earthquakes and a tsunami a day earlier.

In a video that appeared to be taken at night, doctor Komang Adi Sujendra said 30 people were killed and had been taken to the hospital where he was, adding that another 12 injured needed orthopedic surgery.

Authorities were having difficulties coordinating rescue efforts as the 7.5 magnitude quake caused a power outage that cut communications around Palu and the nearby fishing town of Donggala, the closest to the epicentre of the quake 27 km away.

Officials had not yet provided any new information on the death toll today, but last night they said initial reports showed some dead victims in the rubble of collapsing buildings. — Reuters