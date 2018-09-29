Dr M: We will get Jho Low, but he seems to be one step ahead for now

Dr Mahathir said that the government would resort to private initiatives to catch Low, who is wanted over allegedly embezzling millions of ringgit from 1MDB. — Picture via Facebook

NEW YORK, Sept 29 ― Some people are providing information regarding the whereabouts of the fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho but he seems to be one step ahead of the authorities, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said.

“These people have provided information but we have to verify. If you know (where he is) tell us and take action ― tell us exactly where as we need to negotiate with country concerned.

“All these things will be off the record more or less,” the prime minister said to Malaysia media covering his five-day visit here for the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

Asked if it was true that the wanted businessman, who is better known as Jho Low, was in China, Dr Mahathir said:

“We are told he is in China among other places. We are also told he was in Bangkok. He seem to have the capacity to learn ahead of what we are going to do.”

Two days ago, Dr Mahathir said that the government would resort to private initiatives to catch Low, who is wanted over allegedly embezzling millions of ringgit from 1MDB.

Low has repeatedly maintained his innocence, but had already been charged in absentia by the Malaysian authorities over money laundering.

The Malaysia authorities are now working with various countries including the US and Swiss attorney-generals to return the money allegedly stolen from the sovereign wealth fund.

Asked if he was satisfied with efforts to arrest Low, Dr Mahathir said:

“I can’t say that I am satisfied because I want to bring him back (to Malaysia) and put him on trial.

“The authorities are doing their best but unfortunately, they have not yet been successful.”