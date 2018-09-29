Netflix adds three new sci-fi series to its lineup

Actress Kate Bosworth will star in 'The I-Land', as well as executive produce the series. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 ― Sci-fi action adventure The I-Land, spooky family drama October Faction and manga-inspired Warrior Nun join the Netflix stables.

The I-Land stars Kate Bosworth (who will also serve as producer), Alex Pettyfer and Natalie Martinez. In the vein of Lost, the seven-episode series will follow ten people, including KC (Bosworth), Brody (Pettyfer) and Chase (Martinez), who wake up on an unfamiliar island with no memory of who they are or how they got there.

When they set off to get back to where they came from, they begin to realize that the island is not all that it seems. As their surroundings challenge them both psychologically and physically, they must fight to survive.

Neil Labute, showrunner for Van Helsing, will direct The I-Land, along with Van Helsing actor Jonathan Scarfe. All episodes will be written by Lucy Teitler (Mr. Robot).

Not many details are known about the two other projects Netflix announced today: October Faction, based on the Steve Niles comic books, and Warrior Nun, adapted from themanga novels created by Ben Dunn.

October Faction centres on retired monster hunter Fred Allan, his wife Deloris, and their two kids, Geoff and Vivian, who discover their new hometown in upstate New York isn't as idyllic as it seems.

The first season will consist of 10 episodes, run and executive-produced by Damian Kindler. Kindler will also direct, along with Director X, Megan Follows, and David Frazee.

Meanwhile Warrior Nun centres on a 19-year-old woman who finds a new life and a new calling as part of an ancient demon-hunting order. Simon Barry (Continuum) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. ― AFP-Relaxnews