Anwar: Foreign community impressed with Malaysians for daring to change government

PORT DICKSON, Sept 29 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the foreign community is impressed with Malaysians for daring to initiate a change in the national administration by giving the mandate to Pakatan Harapan to form the government.

Describing the reaction of the foreign community during his visits to several foreign countries since being released four months ago, he said they were impressed how Malaysia could initiate the change in government without any bloodshed during the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9.

“We changed because all the people regardless of race had risen and not only one race,”he said when speaking at the launching of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Main Operations Room for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, here last night.

The Operations Room was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also president of PH and PKR.

Anwar, who would be contesting in the by-election fixed for October 13, said he also received various reactions from the foreign community who was impressed with his ability to forgive Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who sacked him from the government in 1998 and came back to cooperate in the GE14.

Anwar said support and prayers should continue to be offered to Dr Mahathir, who was appointed as Malaysian Prime Minister for the second time, so that he would be granted good health to administer the nation.

“It's Tun Mahathir's turn, let him run (administer) the country well together with our support. If it is willed that everything runs well, the people (give their) support, when it is my turn, I will continue (the good work),”he said while urging certain groups to stop pitting them against each other.

Without referring to anyone specifically, Anwar said they should instead pray that his relationship with Dr Mahathir continued to be strong in the interest of the country generally. ― Bernama