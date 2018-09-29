Staying ahead of the dessert game

Allan Yap (left) and Nigel Skelchy pose for a picture at their cafe in Bangsar Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — From whimsical creations to large wedding cakes and even a Bijan handbag cake, the creators behind Just Heavenly keep the wheels of the dessert game actively spinning.

In the business for about 24 years, they are what chief inspiration officer Nigel Skelchy terms the grand-daddy of boutique cake shops.

It would seem like the duo, who by the way had no prior culinary training, have made intelligent guesses that tap into the pulse of what Malaysians want for their sweet delights.

Chief imagination officer Allan Yap started the business of selling cakes from his mother’s kitchen.

Skelchy teamed up with Yap a few years later.

This grew from renting houses in Bangsar to a full-fledged kitchen in Sunway where their cake “elves” churn out the delightful creations.

Cakes are made in batches of 100 at one time.

To further strengthen their business, they opened a cafe in Bangsar Shopping Centre that sells food and are currently placing their cakes for sale at other cafes and food outlets.

They also do premium catering events and while they are well-known, Just Heavenly does not let up and has taken to social media to introduce themselves to more people.

Cupcakes on display for sale at Just Heavenly cafe in Bangsar Shopping Centre. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

When it was cupcake wars a few years back, they were in the thick of it. Ditto for the fascination with macarons.

Now, they are expanding into making gluten-free products, which gained them additional brownie points for using less fat and sugar.

To keep prices down, Yap said they produce their own gluten-free flour as store-bought ones were too expensive.

The entire process of creating sinful-tasting gluten-free products took about two years of research and development.

“Our red velvet, which is our best seller, is now gluten free. We started selling it about two months ago and no one noticed the difference,” said Yap.

The interest in gluten-free products started some time ago and the impetus for them to move forward with it was a request from a couple who wanted three cakes for their wedding.

A key requirement was that it be lactose- and gluten-free.

Another challenge that Yap is undertaking is creating a birthday cake for a four-year-old who cannot consume lactose, gluten and eggs.

“We realise there are many new players in the market. But the trick is always to think out of the box. Having passion and great focus,” he said.

“Because we didn’t have official training, we didn’t know better when we started out. We do it because there is passion.”

They also scour through the internet and buy books to better themselves or test out new products.

Inspired by his love of eating toast with kaya and peanut butter, Yap created a coconut cake with pandan, sugar-free peanut butter and kaya custard.

For Merdeka this year, there were teh tarik macarons that had a hint of ginger.

Then there are recipes that they use such as for the chocolate, sugee, fruit and butter cakes, which have been passed down from generation to generation in both their families.

“You have to keep on testing out the product to make sure that they taste good because making one cake as opposed to making a lot will cause taste and texture to change,” he added.

A mini unicorn cake. — Picture courtesy of Just Heavenly

No preservatives are used and only two cakes (tiramisu and death by chocolate) use a premix as they did not want to change the taste that customers were accustomed to.

One memorable incident that Yap remembers to this day was in 2004 when he was asked to create a nine-tiered cake in a matter of weeks.

They also had to have the cake cut in time for guests to eat — a job that took Yap, his mother and aunt about 150 minutes.

Two four-wheel drive vehicles were used to transport the cake that weighed more than 100 kilogrammes in total.

A wedding cake decorated with sugar peonies. — Picture courtesy of Just Heavenly

For Skelchy, the entire experience so far stems from having passion to do what one is doing.

“You must never give up. Who would’ve thought that we would be doing this still?

“There are times when you want to give up but then again you think of the 40 staff members that you need to feed and that very quickly changes your mind.”

A key ingredient to their recipe is making sure that everyone knows their job specifications and carries out their responsibilities accordingly.

“We are definitely not a big business but we are thankful for all the support that we have gotten from family and friends,” he added.

“Whenever we hit a rough patch, I remind myself that there is a lesson in all this and to have faith in God.”

Skelchy added that it was his mother who nurtured his love for cooking.

Every Christmas involved making cake mix that was stirred in huge pots.

“We still use her banana cake recipe,” he added.

“She used to give cooking lessons to expatriate wives for extra income and she made the most amazing lotus leaf rice.”

He, too, said that having no prior culinary experience or training has boded well for them.

“It is all about making delicious and beautiful cakes.

“At the end of the day, for us it is about designing dreams with our cakes and serving it up to our customers with pleasure.”