It’s all about the chill with Sticky Fingers

Sticky Fingers's rare style of music would be on show at Singapore in November.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Sydney is home to the Opera House, Bondi Beach, rock band AC/DC, and last but not least, Sticky Fingers.

Sticky what? Not to be confused with Rolling Stones’ ninth studio album or Trance DJ Above & Beyond’s song of the same name.

The band, formed in Newton, charms its audience with a unique blend of reggae, psychedelic and rock, as seen in the late 1950s by bands such as Lloyd Charmers & The Hippy Boys.

Sticky Fingers is started by Dylan Frost (vocals and guitar), Beaker Best (drums) and Paddy Cornwall (bass and vocals), playing a genre often neglected in recent years.

The music they believed and put their soul in, has reaped success from sales to shows across Europe, the US and Australia.

The band’s direction is clear ― to deliver unique music and ensure everyone enjoying it had a chill vibe.

What makes Sticky Fingers a standout is the raw grooves and psychedelic beats you hear in each of its song.

A perfect rhythm while you are staring at the ceiling, at the beach with your friends or performing house chores.

What the now five-piece band has done in their own way is blend the classic instrumental genre with rock.

If you have time, listen to their best hits ― How To Fly, Australia Street, Rum Rage, Gold Snafu, Liquorlip Loaded Gun and These Girls.

Along with three studio albums, 2013’s Caress Your Soul, Land Of Pleasure (2014) and Westway (The Glitter & the Slums) (2016), the band has showed how to successfully re-introduce something classical with some heart and soul.

The debut album was a carefree but quality affair, an album which introduced the world what could be expected from the trio along with jazzy drops and ballad-like piano solos.

Two years later, the sophomore album raised even more eyebrows with hit single Rude going at number one in several countries and went on to arguably be the first reggae-fusion chart-topping album of the decade.

The album has satisfying grooves, a mix of dub reggae, hints of electro with a mellow and thick bass vibe.

It was a fan favourite, until the release of Westway, an album which displays the band’s versatility and style to elaborate on a wider range of music with Frost delivering more intimate tunes with his guitar.

No Divide, Amillionite, Flight 101 and Something Strange were among the songs on album that deserve being on the repeat mode.

Besides musical style, the lyrics are great too.

The mood changes from song to song and that is how Frost and Cornwall deliver their message to fans.

They often guarantee a good show — emotive, seductive and highly electrifying.

In 2016, the band members announced they were going on a hiatus, only to return last March.

A comeback single followed a month later and in June tour dates were unveiled, covering Australia, Mexico, the US, Germany, New Zealand and Indonesia.

On November 11, the band will be at Singapore’s Fort Canning Park for Neon Lights 2018.

Malaysia’s Yuna, Interpol and Caribou will headline the three-day music festival along with acts such as The Vaccines, Rhye and Phum Viphurit.

Visit neonlights.sg for tickets.