Nokia brings latest midrange 6.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus phones to Malaysia

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retails for RM1,149. — Picture courtesy of HMD Global

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — If you’re looking for a midrange Android phone, Nokia’s got two to choose from in the newly launched Nokia 6.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus from HMD Global.

If you want a larger phone, the 5.8-inch Full HD screen of the 6.1 Plus might serve. Running on a midrange Qualcomm 636 processor, it’s sufficient for most midrange needs. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

What’s interesting is Nokia’s choice to encase the phone in glass in both the front and back. It’s following the current trend for smartphones to incorporate glass into the chassis.

As for the camera, the 6.1 Plus has dual 16MP sensors and a 16MP front camera. Nokia’s Bothie mode allows AI enhancements to be used to better the results on both rear and front cameras.

The 5.1 Plus on the other hand uses the MediaTek Helio P60 processor and also uses a rear 13MP/5MP dual camera set-up with 8MP in the front. The screen is a 5.8-inch HD display . It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Both phones are on the Android One platform ― meaning a near-stock Android experience as well as a promise of three years of monthly security patches and two years of guaranteed OS updates.

The phones come in the following colour choices: Gloss Black, Gloss White and Gloss Midnight Blue.

While the Nokia 6.1 Plus is already available for RM1,149 the availability and pricing of the 5.1 Plus has yet to be announced. Purchase a 6.1 Plus and you’ll receive a launch bundle that will include a screen protector, silicon case and an action camera.