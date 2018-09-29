Dr M: Recognise Palestine and terrorism will stop

Palestinians wave national flags at the seaport of Gaza City. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 29 ― Global terrorism can end if Palestine is recognised and Israel is stopped, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the United Nations (UN).

Dr Mahathir said after Palestinian land was “seized” in 1948 to form the state of Israel, Palestinians were massacred and evicted from their land.

“They tried to fight a conventional war with help from sympathetic neighbours. The friends of Israel ensured this attempt failed. More Palestinian land was seized.

“Frustrated and angry, unable to fight a conventional war, the Palestinians resort to what we call terrorism,” Dr Mahathir said in his statement to the 73rd UN General Assembly here yesterday.

He pointed out that because of this, no one and no country was safe.

“To fight the ‘terrorists’ all kinds of security measures, all kinds of gadgets and equipment are deployed. Big Brother is watching. But the acts of terror continue.”

He pointed out that Malaysia fought bandits and terrorists during independence and defeated them by using the military, but more importantly Malaysia had also won their hearts and minds.

“The world does not care even when Israel breaks international laws, seizing ships carrying medicine, food and building materials in international waters. The Palestinians fired ineffective rockets which hurt no one.

“Massive retaliations were mounted by Israel, rocketing and bombing hospitals, schools and other buildings, killing innocent civilians including school children and hospital patients.”

Instead of stopping Israel, Dr Mahathir said the world rewarded Israel, including by deliberately “provoking Palestine by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

“It is the anger and frustration of the Palestinians and their sympathisers that cause them to resort to what we call terrorism. But it is important to acknowledge that any act which terrify people also constitute terrorism. And states dropping bombs or launching rockets which maim and kill innocent people also terrify people. These are also acts of terrorism.”

“Malaysia hates terrorism. We will fight them. But we believe that the only way to fight terrorism is to remove the cause. Let the Palestinians return to reclaim their land. Let there be a state of Palestine. Let there be justice and the rule of law. Warring against them will not stop terrorism. Nor will out-terrorising them succeed.”

He also hit out at the Myanmar government and Aung San Suu Kyi for the massacre of Rohingyas.

“I believe in non-interference in the internal affairs of nations. But does the world watch massacres being carried out and do nothing? Nations are independent.

“But does this mean they have a right to massacre their own people, because they are independent?” he said.

Dr Mahathir was referring to the situation in the state of Rakhine in Myanmar, where thousands of Muslims have been massacred and displaced by the authorities.