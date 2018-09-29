Dr M wants UN veto power changed

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

NEW YORK, Sept 29 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has repeated his call for the further democratisation of the United Nations (UN) to give small nations a bigger voice.

The prime minister told the 73rd UN General Assembly here yesterday that five countries could not take “the moral high ground” and preach democracy in other countries when they “deny” democracy within the UN.

“I had suggested that the veto should not be by just one permanent member, but by at least two powers backed by three non-permanent members of the Security Council,” Dr Mahathir said.

“The General Assembly should then back the decision with a simple majority.”

The permanent members of the UN Security Council ― the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia ― have the right to veto any “substantive” resolution.

Dr Mahathir reminded the assembly that the UN was conceived for the purpose of ending wars between nations.

“There is something wrong with our way of thinking, with our value system. Kill one man, it is murder, kill a million and you become a hero.”

Dr Mahathir accused arms manufacturers of selling their weapons to small warring nations for the purpose of testing them and making huge profits.

“They profit shamelessly from the deaths and destructions they cause. Indeed, so-called peace-loving countries often promote this shameful business.”