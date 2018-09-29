Azmin: Negri PPBM’s problems won’t affect Port Dickson campaign

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the dissolution of the Negri Sembilan PPBM chapter will not adversely affect Pakatan Harapan’s campaign in the Port Dickson by-election. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 29 — The dissolution of the Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chapter will not adversely affect Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) campaign in the Port Dickson by-election, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said last night.

He said that PPBM’s problems in Negri Sembilan were mainly related to its state organisation and party structure, which he did not think would jeopardise the campaign.

“At the election machinery level, the various leaders and members of the coalition parties will unite to give strong support to PKR and also PH in Port Dickson.

“I think that PPBM will resolve their problems to strengthen the party at the state level,” Azmin told the media on the sidelines of a talk at the MSuites Hotel here.

Accompanying him were PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari. They were met by more than 500 PKR members.

Azmin, who is also the economic affairs minister, said he hoped that the turnout for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election would be good.

“Well, we hope it will have a good turnout. We had some experience in Selangor for the last three by-elections, but certainly, we do not take things lightly for this coming by-election.

“As we mentioned, we will work very hard to ensure that voters will come out and vote because this is very important to PH,” he said.

Earlier, Azmin revealed that he was at a PKR central committee meeting in Port Dickson together with PKR leaders, including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, to discuss the party’s preparations before nomination day today.

He said the party will not be complacent about campaigning.

“We have already discussed certain strategies to reach out to voters in Port Dickson because it is a mixed constituency that consists of various faiths and races,” said Azmin.

On the multi-cornered contest that Anwar will face in the by-election, Azmin said that the respective candidates have shown their interest in contesting, but some might have a change of heart.

He added that the party will wait until nomination day is over as it was a process that should be respected.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election on October 13 is expected to see a multi-cornered fight between PH, PAS, Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and two independent candidates — Stevie Chan Keng Leong and former Umno leader Tan Sri Isa Samad.

PAS will field retired Lieutenant Colonel Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, who had served in the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for 28 years, while PRM will field Ahmad Kamaruddin, who formerly led the Kapar PKR Youth wing between 2011 and 2014.

Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan will also reportedly run as an independent.