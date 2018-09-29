Vet Dept to seek National Disaster Management Agency’s help to curb rabies in Sarawak

Rabies has so far claimed 12 lives in Sarawak since June last year. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 28 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) will convene discussions with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in a bid to curb the spread of rabies in Sarawak.

DVS director-general Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam said Nadma’s cooperation was needed as the rabies outbreak in the state had been increasingly worrying as three more rabies-outbreak areas were declared, namely Sibu, Miri and Kapit.

“Right now, the situation in Sarawak is under control, but Nadma’s help is needed to increase the resources to curb the spread of rabies,” he said after launching the national celebration of World Rabies Day 2018 here today.

Quaza Nizamuddin said rabies had so far claimed 12 lives in Sarawak since June last year.

“A total of 218 samples obtained from dogs in the state from July 2017 until September this year were tested positive of rabies.

“That is why dog owners must ensure that their dog were vaccinated as it is the best way to control the spread of the disease,” he added.

In Sibu, Sarawak DAP vice-chairman David Wong Kee Woan called on Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg to hold a special emergency state assembly meeting following the increased number of rabies-affected area declared by State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat yesterday.

Wong said this was because the declaration also showed that efforts to contain the disease by the committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah were insufficient.

“Many have been done to curb the disease but with the latest spread it is apparent that the efforts were not enough.

“All sides must come and sit down together to discuss the action that need to be taken to stop it from spreading further,” he said at a press conference at Sibu DAP office today.

Wong, who is Pelawan state assemblyman together with the Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang Oi Ling had written a petition letter to Abang Johari to convene the special meeting.

In Miri, Miri City Council (MCC) has captured a total of 921 stray dogs in various areas as part of the council ongoing efforts to tackle the problem of stray dogs in Miri City, as of yesterday.

Miri City Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang said as of August 2018, MCC had also issued a total of 2,369 dog licences and advised the owners to make sure that their dogs were kept in their compounds.

“MCC has always been serious in tackling the issue of stray dogs and we will redouble our efforts,” he said in a statement.

Yii said city dwellers were also advised to immediately report to the MCC should any dog in their areas were showing symptoms of rabies so that quick action could be taken.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement issued in Kuching yesterday said more new rabies-affected areas had been declared in Sarawak, increasing the number to 41 areas including two new areas in Miri City. — Bernama