Saiful Bukhari to run in Port Dickson

Saiful told a daily he was running on an independent ticket. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan will contest the Port Dickson by-election against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the PKR president-elect who was convicted of sodomising him.

Saiful told The Star he was running on an independent ticket.

“I am contesting purely as an independent without any party backing me.

“Let me set the record straight, I am not contesting because of my past with Datuk Seri Anwar but for other reasons,” he was quoted as saying.

The Federal Court upheld in 2015 Anwar’s conviction of sodomising Mohd Saiful, his former aide, in 2008. Anwar was jailed until the King gave him a full pardon after Pakatan Harapan won the May 9 election.

PAS will field a military veteran in the Port Dickson by-election that will also be contested by former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad and independent Stevie Chan.