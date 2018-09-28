Report: 14 juveniles nabbed for rioting in Singapore detention centre

Channel NewsAsia reported that 14 residents of the Singapore Boys’ Home have been arrested for rioting. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — Fourteen residents of the Singapore Boys’ Home have been arrested for rioting, Channel NewsAsia reported today.

Quoting Singapore Police Force, the online news reported that two male employees of the home were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with minor injuries.

The police received a call for assistance at about 5.50pm today, said the report.

The Singapore Boys’ Home, located in Jurong West, is a juvenile detention centre run by Singapore Ministry of Social and Family Development.

The ministry said an auxiliary police officer was also taken to hospital.

The police were called in after a group of residents “behaved in an unruly manner”, it was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Police investigations into the conduct of the group of boys are ongoing,” it added.

In September 2016, 26 youths from the home sparked a six-hour standoff with the police when they barricaded themselves in their rooms, destroyed and vandalised property after their plan to escape failed, said the report. — Bernama