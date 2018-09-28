Emery tight-lipped on Ramsey’s future at Arsenal

The BBC reported that Arsenal were keen to offer the 27-year-old a four-year deal before pulling out. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 28 — Arsenal manager Unai Emery said Aaron Ramsey was an important part of the team but remained guarded about a new deal for the midfielder who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Emery had said in July that he was eager to retain Ramsey, who has made more than 200 appearances since joining Arsenal in 2008, but gave little assurance ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against fourth-placed Watford.

“For me, every player is very important with their relation with the team. I consider each player an important space in the squad,” Emery told a news conference.

Asked if he had told the board to offer a new deal to the Wales international, Emery said: “There are three elements... one is the player and their family and representatives. The other is the club and the other is the squad.

“My focus is always on the team. My focus is preparing with the players and only thinking about the match tomorrow.”

The BBC reported that Arsenal were keen to offer the 27-year-old a four-year deal before pulling out.

If Ramsey fails to agree a new deal, he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

Arsenal are sixth in the league standings with 12 points from six matches. — Reuters