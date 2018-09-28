Alcohol poisoning death toll in Selangor rises to 27

Shah Alam Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Baharuddin Mat Taib holds up a bottle of alcohol during a press conference at the Shah Alam police headquarters September 19, 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 28 — The death toll from toxic alcohol poisoning in Selangor rose to 27 after two more victims died today evening.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the two Myanmar men, in their 30s, died at Sungai Buloh Hospital and Selayang Hospital respectively.

“The victim hospitalised at Sungai Buloh Hospital on September 19 died at 4pm today and the victim who was admitted to Selayang Hospital on September 17 died at 3pm today.

“Eleven people are still being treated at several hospitals around the Klang Valley while 21 others have been discharged,” he said in a statement here today.

The dead comprised two local residents, nine Nepalese, 12 Myanmar nationals, two Bangladeshis, one Indian national and one of unknown identity, said Mazlan.

Since September 17, more than 30 people comprising foreigners and locals have died and dozens more were being treated in hospitals around Klang Valley, Perak and Negri Sembilan for toxic alcohol poisoning. — Bernama