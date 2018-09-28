‘Umno will not always win for 1,000 years’, says party’s No. 2

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan addresses delegates at the Umno General Assembly 2018 at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the party could not have possibly ruled for 1,000 years, following its defeat in the 14th general election

“We will not always win for 1,000 years. We will not remain strong as long as the moon and stars are out.

“We would eventually stumble somewhere down the timeline. And in May 2018, the timeline was made a reality,” he said, addressing thousands at the Putra World Trade Centre here, today.

Mohamad had on behalf of the top leadership apologised to the Umno delegates for failing to keep Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in power in the May polls and said it would take responsibility for the loss.

