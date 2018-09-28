Umno No. 2 urge party members to rise for the Malays

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan attends the Umno General Assembly 2018 at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said the party must rise for the Malays and become the “New Malay Renaissance”, following its defeat in the 14th general election.

Addressing the Umno Women, Youth, and Puteri wings at the General Assembly, Mohamad said their downfall was caused by the loss in confidence among the Malays towards the party as Umno was seen to have lost its moral compass and values.

“This had caused a new believe, which is the ‘power of money’.

“What was worst is that this culture had spread into the political realm where Umno and its leaders were the catalyst, to have propagated and cultivated the believe in ‘power of money’,” he said to thousands of Umno delegates at the Putra World Trade Centre.

