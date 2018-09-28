Task force to investigate Limbang’s boat collision

MIRI, Sept 28 — Sarawak will set up a task force to investigate the boat collision that killed four people at Sungai Simpang Tiga, Kampung Limpaku Pinang in Limbang yesterday afternoon.

State Assistant Minister for Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the task force would be set up this week to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.

“The task force will comprise officers from Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB-Lembaga Sungai-sungai Sarawak) and other appointed professionals who are well versed in river transport safety,” he told Bernama today.

In addition, Dr Jerip said once the investigation was completed the task force would submit the report to the state government within one month.

On the short term strategy to avoid a repeat of the tragedy, he said, SRB had in place various strategies to improve river transport safety in Sarawak, two of which were the Daily River Patrol conducted by enforcement personnel of SRB and the mandatory wearing of life jackets when travelling in open boats.

“Among our long term strategy is the continuous training of boat drivers to enhance competency,” he said.

As for enforcement activities, he said, the SRB had sufficient enforcement personnel throughout Sarawak and were adequately equipped with enforcement boats.

He said SRB was being assisted by other government departments such as the Marine Department and Marine Police.

“However, we will re-evaluate our enforcement requirement to see if there is a need to beef up existing strength, “ he added.

In the 2pm incident yesterday, four were killed involving two male locals and two females from Brunei after a local passenger boat ferrying six passengers collided with a Brunei speed boat carrying 20 passengers. — Bernama