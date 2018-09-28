Key US inflation index slows in August

A woman shops in the Health and Beauty section of a Whole Foods in Upper St Clair, Pennsylvania, US, February 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 — A key measure of US inflation slowed in August, retreating from six-year highs recorded earlier in the summer but still hovering at the central bank’s target, the government reported today.

The respite from sustained price pressures follows the Federal Reserve’s decision this week to raise interest rates, tightening monetary policy to prevent inflation that policymakers expect to rise into next year.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department report also showed a pause in consumer spending in August, dampening momentum a little at the end of the second quarter.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, rose 2.2 per cent in August, down from the 2.3 per cent recorded for May, June and July.

The PCE index in May and June were both revised upwards by a tenth of a point. The index tracks costs in goods and services purchased by individuals.

Excluding the volatile food and fuel segments, core PCE prices rose only two per cent over August of 2017, slower than in July but right at the Fed’s target rate, the report found.

That important indicator, which the Fed watches closely, has held right on target for four months in a row.

And prices rose just 0.1 per cent compared to July, matching analyst expectations, but when food and fuel are excluded, the month-to-month “core” index was flat.

Meanwhile, consumers’ incomes rose 0.3 per cent for the second month in a row, a tenth of a point below forecasts.

But consumer spending slowed slightly, rising just 0.3 per cent in August, in line with economists’ expectations. — AFP