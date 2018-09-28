Singapore national serviceman found dead in his office at Sembawang Airbase

A Singapore Armed Forces National Serviceman (NSF) was found dead in his office at Sembawang Airbase in Singapore. — Picture via Google Maps

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — A full-time Singapore Armed Forces National Serviceman (NSF) was found dead in his office at Sembawang Airbase this morning.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said that the NSF was a transport operator from 706 Squadron, and was found “hanging from a rope in his office” at 8.22am.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated by the unit and the serviceman was pronounced dead on site at 0831hrs by an SAF medical officer.

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman. The police are investigating the incident. The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief,” the ministry added.

This is the second reported death in the SAF in three months. Earlier in July, an off-duty SAF regular serviceman from the SAF Medical Training Institute was found hanging from a rope in his bunk in Nee Soon Camp. He was pronounced dead at the scene. — TODAY