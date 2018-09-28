See Taron Egerton as Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ image

Taron Egerton is one of 2015’s breakout stars after his role in ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service.’ — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 28 — The star of the Kingsman action movies is to become pop star Elton John for mid-2019 biopic Rocketman.

Seated aboard a private plane and wearing a golden jacket with gold-winged boots, Taron Egerton poses as Elton John for a 2019 movie profiling the musician’s 1970s and 80s career takeoff.

The British actor will play Elton John and perform his music, having already visited the Abbey Road studios in London for recording sessions.

.@TaronEgerton stars in #Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Experience it in theatres Summer 2019. pic.twitter.com/fwMMoGxSnb — Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) 28 September 2018

Along with Taron Egerton, Rocketman also leans on Jamie Bell of Turn: Washington’s Spies and Billy Elliot as Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, as well as Richard Madden (Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) as the singer’s longstanding manager John Reid.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, who helmed Eddie the Eagle and finished Rami Malek’s November 2018 Queen and Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after Fox parted ways with Bryan Singer, Rocketman is set for release on May 31, 2019 release in the US through Paramount Pictures. — AFP-Relaxnews