New Kanye West album coming this weekend

Rapper Kanye West will release his ‘Yandhi’ album this weekend. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — The irreverent American rapper, Kanye West, will release his Yandhi album this weekend.

The artist took to Twitter to confirm what he had announced a few days earlier, again via social media — his upcoming album Yandhi is set to drop tomorrow, September 29. In the same tweet, the rapper hailed the imminent new album release from Lil Wayne, adding: “The universe need Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

According to thefader.com, Yandhi features contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, 6ix9ine and XXXtentacion.

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night



We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely



The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) 27 September 2018

The Wolves singer recently partnered with Lil Pump on the track, I Love It.

Watch the video for I Love It by Kanye West and Lil Pump on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews