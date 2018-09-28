Berjaya Corp posts higher profit in Q1

Berjaya Corp’s restaurants and cafes segment reported a higher pre-tax profit following better profit contribution from Starbucks operations. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Berjaya Corporation Bhd’s (BCorp) pre-tax profit increased to RM159.32 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2018 (Q1) from RM62.25 million reported in Q1 a year ago, due to improved operating results and gain on disposal of a subsidiary amounting to RM76.6 million.

Revenue, however, fell to RM2.14 billion from RM2.20 billion previously, mainly due to the lower revenue in its property investment and development business segments, following lower contribution from the group’s foreign projects and lower progress billings.

The group’s marketing of consumer products and services segment also reported lower revenue as its retail distribution business was affected by weak consumer sentiments, intense competition and absence of major product launches during the quarter.

However, it said this was mitigated by the higher revenue from its motor distribution business from sales of new vehicles.

Meanwhile, the company’s restaurants and cafes segment reported a higher pre-tax profit following better profit contribution from Starbucks operations in tandem with the higher revenue achieved.

Additionally, there was no consolidation of losses from the group’s Kenny Rogers Roasters operations in Indonesia, following its disposal in the previous financial year.

The group added that its gaming operations reported a higher pre-tax profit due to the lower prize payout and lower operating expenses. — Bernama