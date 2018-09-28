South Korea’s superior defence makes them favourites for AFC Under-16 title

South Korea’s Choi Minseo is challenged by Iraq’s Hussein Khalid Almaged during the AFC U-16 Championship Malaysia 2018 at University Malaya Arena Stadium in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — South Korea are playing sublime football based on a concept their coach Kim Jung-soo has ingrained in his players’ minds — which is to play the game based on aggressive defensive tactics.

“When I was appointed to this team, I tried to build a concept where we train more intensively than we play in the actual game,” Kim told reporters after his team beat Iraq 2-0 at University Malaya Arena today to top Group D on nine points.

South Korean forward, Moon Jun-ho, scored in the 45th and 48th minutes.

South Korea’s Moon Junho celebrates scoring against Iraq during the AFC U-16 Championship Malaysia 2018 at University Malaya Arena Stadium in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“Personally, I have experienced the Under-17 World Cup and I know what kind of football we need to play and what kind of mentality we need to win at that stage and that is to defend aggressively,” said Kim, who was assistant coach to the Chile Under-17 team that participated at the 2015 Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

“I put a lot of thought into this and we will prepare for the next game in the same way that we’ve done today,” he added.

Out of all 16 teams, Korea are top scorers with 12 goals and pose the best defence, along with India, having allowed none of their opponents to score against them.

India, however, are their opponents in the quarterfinals, having finished second in Group C behind Indonesia.

South Korea’s Moon Junho is challenged by Iraq goalkeeper, Mohammed Hasan, during the AFC U-16 Championship Malaysia 2018 at University Malaya Arena Stadium in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

When Kim was asked if he would change his concept against another defensive-minded team he joked: “It’s confidential.

“I can’t divulge too much but we will study them and look for patterns in their play to exploit them.

“I don’t consider us favourites as all teams in the quarterfinals are formidable. Lest we forget, we failed to qualify for the previous Under-17 World Cup. So first and foremost, for us is to make the semifinals stage.”

Malaysia are hosting the AFC Under-16 Championships for the first time. The Championship serves as the Asian Qualifiers for the 2019 Fifa U-17 World Cup, with the top four teams representing Asia in Peru.