Ex-PD MP denies receiving RM25m, threatens legal action

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah speaks during a press conference at PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 12, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Former Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah today warned those claiming he was paid RM25 million to vacate his seat for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that he would sue them.

News portal The Malaysian Insight today reported the former Port Dickson lawmaker as claiming there were quarters out there who have tarnished his name, painting him to be a corrupt veteran.

“I am known as a very forgiving person, but I will not allow anyone to take advantage of this by slandering me like this,” he was quoted in the report as saying at the Pakatan Harapan operations centre in Port Dickson this evening.

“I will seek legal counsel and will not hesitate to take action against these people.”

PKR president-elect Anwar is running in the October 13 Port Dickson by-election against PAS, Parti Rakyat Malaysia, as well as former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad who is running as an independent and another independent, Stevie Chan.