MACC has seized, frozen RM2.5b since June, says Mohd Shukri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized and frozen RM2.5 billion in cash since June through its investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), various corrupt practices and cases of power abuse.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said out of the 336 individuals detained for offences related to corruption and the abuse of power, it was successful in charging 100 people in court.

“MACC was able to seize the total amount including what it retrieved from the 1MDB case within four months.

“The amount does not include items, property or belongings confiscated by the MACC but which have not as yet been evaluated,” he told a news conference after he was interviewed on Bernama Radio at Wisma Bernama, here, today.

Mohd Shukri described the arrests, charges and cash seized as “totally shocking” which only proved that the corruption and malpractices in the country were very serious.

Earlier, after the declaration and signing of a “corruption free” pledge by department heads in Bernama, he said the MACC had responded to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call to combat corruption, and for corruption offenders to have deterrent sentences which at the least must include a whipping penalty.

“Corruption can lead to other crimes such as the entry of illegal immigrants, gambling and prostitution.

“In China, those convicted for corrupt practices are shot dead.

“However, the move to impose the death penalty here will not be possible. This is because our country is in the process of abolishing the death penalty... we can mete out other forms of punishment such as whipping,” he said.

Dr Mahathir had said in London on Wednesday that the new Pakatan Harapan government would go all out to ensure that its administration was free of corruption.

The prime minister said that he and members of the cabinet and the government would lead by example in efforts to fight corruption. — Bernama