Court upholds BN’s victory in three constituencies in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The High Court here today upheld Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in Hutan Melintang, Changkat Jong and Lubok Merbau after rejecting the petitions to challenge the results of the 14th general election for the three state constituencies in Perak.

The petitions for Hutan Melintang was filed by G. Manivannan of PKR, while Faizul Mohamed Ismail and Zilkarnine Hashim from PPBM filed the petitions for Changkat Jong and Lubok Merbau.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the decision after allowing the preliminary objections filed by the respective elected assemblymen, namely Khairuddin Tarmizi (Hutan Melintang), Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin (Changkat Jong) and Jurij Jalaludin (Lubok Merbau) as the respondents in the petitions.

In his brief judgment, Sequerah said the court found that the petitions did not comply with the provisions under the Election Offences Act 1954.

The court then declared the three respondents as the lawfully elected assemblymen and ordered the petitioners to pay cost of RM10,000 each to their respective respondents. — Bernama