Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 —The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar for the second consecutive day this week as investors risk appetite for the local currency remained favourable following the rise in crude oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.1370/1400 against the greenback from 4.1380/1420 yesterday.

The dealer said the local unit showed some signs of benefiting from stabilising oil prices on tightening supply despite the firmer US dollar after US Federal Reserve increased its interest rate for the third time this year.

The benchmark Brent crude traded 0.29 per cent higher at US$81.62 per barrel.

The ringgit also traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0232/0263 from 3.0315/0349 on Thursday and rose versus the yen to 3.6472/6501 from 3.6697/6743.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the local unit improved to 4.7969/7007 from 4.8427/8495 yesterday and strengthened against the British pound to 5.3984/3044 from 5.4315/4380. — Bernama