Pos Malaysia appoints Syed Najib as group CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Pos Malaysia Bhd has appointed Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor as group chief executive officer effective October 1.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the postal service provider said he would replace Al-Ishsal Ishak, who was stepping down following his appointment as chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission effective on the same date.

Syed Najib, 58, is currently the chairman of Altel Communications Sdn Bhd and MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd.

Prior to that, he was with Celcom Axiata Bhd from 2005 to 2017, holding a wide range of experience in several portfolios, Pos Malaysia said.

“With his vast expertise in areas such as customer experience, regulatory (affairs) and international business, the board of Pos Malaysia is highly confident that Syed Najib is the most suitable talent to lead the organisation and looks forward for him to spearhead the company to greater heights,” it added. — Bernama