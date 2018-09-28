Mazlan apologises to Anwar, defamation suit resolved

MCMC COO Datuk Mazlan Ismail speaks during the launch of the new mobile application for the Sebenarnya.my portal in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The defamation suit filed by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim against former Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Permatang Pauh in the 13th general election Datuk Mazlan Ismail was resolved after the latter made an open apology to the PKR de facto leader at the High Court here today.

Mazlan also gave assurance that he would not repeat or republish the defamatory words against the plaintiff in future.

Mazlan said he realised that his statement published by Sistem Televisyen Malaysia Berhad (TV3) on its Buletin Utama on August 2, 2013 and Utusan Melayu (M) Berhad in its Utusan Malaysia newspaper on August 3, 2013, was a result of the press conference held at his house on August 2, 2013, during which he referred to a letter he received together with several of its copies.

“The letter allegedly contained the details claiming that the plaintiff had made a total payment of RM50 million to a legal firm, Karpal Singh & Co, with the purpose of bribing judges and prosecutors, since 2008.

“I hereby admitted that I had held the press conference to expose the letter without verifying or double-checking it. I also admitted that I had disseminated the information to the press without a solid basis,” said Mazlan who appeared calm when reading the apology statement.

Mazlan said he also realised that the defamatory statement published on TV3’s primetime news Buletin Utama had captured massive attention from the audience.

“I also realised that the allegation against the judiciary or any other quarters was a serious matter and should have been verified first.

“I am sorry and I truly regretted my hasty actions. I realised that the report had brought about negative impact and had tarnished the reputation or the plaintiff and other quarters mentioned in the report,” he said, adding that he retracted the statement against the plaintiff without condition.

As soon as he finished reading the statement, Judicial Commissioner Datuk Faizah Jamaludin recorded a consent judgment for the case.

Anwar, who was present in court today, filed the suit on October 15, 2015, against Mazlan, TV3 and Utusan Melayu, claiming that they had implicated him of bribing judges and prosecutors.

He claimed that Mazlan had called for a media conference during which the alleged defamatory words were uttered and then published on Buletin Utama and Utusan Malaysia.

Anwar claimed that Mazlan had made a slanderous and malicious statement against him at a media conference, which could be taken to mean that he was a person without ethics, was corrupt, dishonest and immoral.

When met outside the court, Anwar said he was relieved that after five years, the case was finally resolved with the apology from Mazlan.

“My thanks to all quarters involved,” he said.

Before the court proceedings began, Anwar and Mazlan were seen greeting and shaking hands with each other.

Meanwhile, a consent judgment between TV3 and Utusan Melayu and Anwar, is scheduled to be recorded on October 12. — Bernama