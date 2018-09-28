Germany’s jobless rate strikes new record low

The entrance of the Jobcenter in Eichstaett August 29 2013. Eichstaett is Germany’s city with the lowest unemployment rate. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 28 — Germany’s jobless ranks shrank further in September, striking a new record low since reunification in 1990, official data showed today, as the employment market in Europe’s biggest economy keeps humming.

Unemployment rate slid to 5.1 percent, with the number of people out of work falling 23,000 from a month ago, according to data adjusted for seasonal variation published by the employment agency.

The data therefore beat expectations of analysts surveyed by Factset, who had predicted the rate would remain unchanged from a month ago at 5.2 per cent.

In adjusted terms, the number of jobless people fell 94,500 from a month ago, with 2.256 million people out of work — a rate of 5.0 per cent.

“The development of the job market remains good,” said employment agency chief Detlef Scheele, noting that the number people who are paying social contributions was continuing to grow.

Joerg Zeuner, chief economist at public bank KfW, noted that Germany’s strong economic uptick remained driven by domestic demand as the job market was stable and salaries were progressively rising.

But he warned that there were many risks.

“Above all the threat from the US of a broad international trade conflict,” Zeuner said.

A shortage of skilled workers could also put a brake on growth, added the analyst.

The employment agency recorded 834,000 open job offers at the end of September. — AFP