Cops arrest 99 to bust another ‘Macau scam’ syndicate

Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh speaks during a press conference at at the CCID headquarters in Kuala Lumpur this morning, September 28, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Police said they have crippled a syndicate here that defrauded China nationals of millions using the so-called Macau scam with mass arrests on Wednesday.

Police arrested 99 suspected syndicate members, including a 14-year-old local school dropout and a Datuk Seri in his 40s, during raids at an upscale office building in the KL Sentral area.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the syndicate is suspected of raking in millions.

“Police believe each syndicate member was making at least RM2,500 a month each, as the company could pay them and cover the expensive overhead costs of the office and supply the members with flight tickets,” he said.

Amar explained the syndicate members — 93 China nationals and six Malaysians — had been operating for several months, with the foreigners all entering on social passes.

“The raiding team entered the premises to find them seated around a meeting table, reading out their scripts over phones using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems,” Amar said.

Investigators seized 169 mobile phones, 114 laptops, several passports, record books and one Toyota Velfire MPV.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating as well as for possible violations of the Immigration Act and Passport Act.

Amar repeated previous warnings to the public to be wary of unsolicited phone calls from those purporting to be the authorities.

“Police will never ask for bank details or such information over the phone, so if you receive such calls, report it immediately to us,” he said.

He said more people were still falling victim to so-called Macau scams, with increasing losses.

“We met with our counterparts in Hong Kong and Singapore today to discuss ways that we can cooperate to being this scam down as it has been become more rampant over the last few years,” he added.