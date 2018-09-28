Ahead of PD poll, PKR releases video on Anwar’s road to freedom

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends ‘Jelajah Bersama Warga Wilayah Persekutuan’ in Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A day before nomination for the Port Dickson by-election, PKR has released a video playing on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s former image as a prisoner of conscience.

The three-and-a-half-minute video titled “Emancipation of Anwar Ibrahim” was posted on Anwar’s Facebook page and shows his journey leading to his royal pardon for his second sodomy conviction.

It narrates Anwar’s imprisonment and his release from prison on May 16, a week after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the general election.

“I realised that incarceration helps me enormously to understand the value of freedom.

“The taste of freedom, only those incarcerated would appreciate the breath of freedom, the value of democracy,” Anwar says in the video.

The clip then depicts scenes from Anwar’s private residence on the day of his release and pardon, in which he is seen embracing his family and fellow PH politicians.

The footage then alternates scenes of his release with those of Anwar addressing several ceramahs, with the line “from the prison to the palace” being superimposed.

Anwar then talks about how he missed his family during his time in prison, paying homage to his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“She may look fragile, but she’s a woman of steel,” Anwar says of Dr Wan Azizah.

At the end, Anwar says, “I don’t care what anyone says, I will stay and fight!”

The video ends with the PH logo, and the “Harapan Port Dickson, Harapan Malaysia” (The hope of Port Dickson, the hope of Malaysia) slogan.

Anwar is expected to face PAS’ Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Ahmad Kamarudin and independent candidate Stevie Chan for the PD parliamentary seat.

Former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad has suggested he could contest as an independent against his party Umno’s wishes.