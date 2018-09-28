PropertyGuru: Malaysians remain positive on real estate sector

Malaysians expressed a 42 per cent satisfaction rating for the local property sector post 14th General Elections, according to a survey. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The latest PropertyGuru Consumer Sentiment Survey has revealed that consumers expressed a 42 per cent satisfaction rating for the local property sector post 14th General Elections in May.

In a statement today, PropertyGuru said the record high was a marked improvement from just 25 per cent in 2015 and 38 per cent in the second half of 2017.

“The rise in overall positivity comes even as Malaysia continues to face uncertainties attributed to various macro-economic and socio-political issues,” it said.

The PropertyGuru Consumer Sentiment Survey is Malaysia’s leading indicator in gauging the pulse of consumers and their appetite for properties.

PropertyGuru Malaysia Country Manager, Sheldon Fernandez, said that the increase in sentiment to breach the 40-per cent mark was indeed a reflection of changing perceptions among Malaysians towards the country, and thereby the real estate market.

“We have been tracking consumer sentiment for years and the present level of 42 per cent is unprecedented. It does not appear to be a temporary effect or knee-jerk reaction. Clearly, more Malaysians are expressing optimism for the property sector and wish to transact,” he said.

The rise in positive consumer sentiment is further confirmed as more than half of those polled expressed desire to purchase a property or properties within the next six months. — Bernama