There’s profit in thinking green, businesses told

Pelindung Khazanah Alam Malaysia (PEKA) executive council member Sophine Tann speaks to reporters at the Climate Diplomacy Day organised by Universiti Teknologi Petronas, September 28, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

SERI ISKANDAR, Sept 28 ― Businesses should not view environmental friendliness as a hindrance but an opportunity, said Pelindung Khazanah Alam Malaysia (PEKA) executive council member Sophine Tann.

Speaking to the reporters at the Climate Diplomacy Day organised by the Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Tann said this could be a sustainable model for business with just a change in perspective.

“Dealing with waste, production of solar panels, windmills, wind powered turbines, running eco-resorts, separation of waste and replanting trees in the jungles are all business opportunities,” she said.

Aside from firms, she said there was a general need for conservation as this would reduce the pressure to build infrastructure such as dams that were damaging to the environment.

Tann said the need to think green was growing, noting Malaysia’s own climate change.

“Ten years ago, we don't hear news about hill slopes collapsing due to rain like what happened in Cameron Highlands a few days ago.

“If the humans don't do anything, then the nature will do something. Nature doesn't need us, but we need nature. It's time for us to wake up, realise our mistake and take the responsibility,” she said.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari plants a tree during Climate Diplomacy Day in Ipoh September 28, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said the state government is committed to resolve the issue of hydro power projects in the state in order to preserve the environment and the livelihood of Orang Asli.

Aziz said it would take some time for them to resolve the issue done by the previous government.

“It's not going to be easy as it involves a lot of technical issues such as business engagement and legal procedures. Give us time to find a solution,” he said.