Umno-linked group members to wear ‘Orange T-shirt’ in protest over MACC’s probes

Lokman urged all who are in support of Umno to wear the t-shirt to show their solidarity. — Picture via Facebook/Lokman Noor Adam

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Pemantau Malaysia Baharu unveiled an orange-coloured T-shirt today as a sign of protest against the authorities for investigating Umno leaders.

The civil society group’s leader, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, said the T-shirt which resembles the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detention attire will be worn by all members of the group to demonstrate their courage in maintaining their support for Umno.

Lokman claimed that the Pakatan Harapan government has been extremely cruel towards those who had received funds from Najib, adding that there has been ‘different’ treatment by MACC of Umno leaders who have left the party and those who are adamant to stay.

“To those who are weak, afraid to be jailed and ultimately martyred leave the party,” Lokman said in a Facebook posting.

Lokman was referring to Umno bigwigs such as Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who decided to resign from the party.

He urged all who are in support of Umno to wear the T-shirt to show their solidarity.

The front of the T-shirt states “Lokap SPRM” (MACC lockup) in bold along with the words “saya lebih rela menyarung baju ini dari meninggalkan perjuangan” (I am more willing to wear this shirt than to leave the fight).

The back of the T-shirt states “biar jasad terpenjara, namun jiwa tetap merdeka”, in translation— let the body be imprisoned, but the soul remains independent.

Yesterday, Umno’s MP for Baling Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim claimed that if he left Umno earlier he would not have been forced to wear the MACC orange T-shirt when he was detained.