Crowdfunding campaign launched for single mum jailed for prostitution

Besides six months’ imprisonment, the Terengganu Syariah High Court also sentenced the single mother to six strokes of the cane after she was convicted of solicitation for sex under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment 2001.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A journalist has started a crowdfunding campaign to help a single mother who was sentenced to six months’ jail and whipping by a shariah court for soliciting sex.

Farah Adilla Radin, a 32-year-old woman who was raised by a single mother herself, said she felt compelled to help as she understood the hardship of those trying to raise a family alone.

“I’m raised by a single mother and I know the hardship that my mom went through (in) her life just to keep us in school,’’ she told Malay Mail.

Through the platform, Farah aimed to collect funds to help the 30-year-old single mother with her legal fees and even to sustain her seven-year-old daughter while she is incarcerated.

Although the single mother was unrepresented during the trial, lawyers offered to help her after the sentencing, according to Farah.

At the time of writing, the campaign has reached over US$890 (RM3682).

“The purpose is to cover her legal fees and hopefully to some extent help sustain her 7-year-old child on a monthly basis for as long as she has to serve imprisonment. As long as the money is coming in, I will channel every amount raised directly to her lawyer.

“I know Malaysians are kind and want to spare a ringgit or two if they can and maybe they will help if provided a platform to do so,’’ Farah said.

It was reported that the single mother had not received financial aid from her ex-husband whom she divorced when her child was five-months-old.

When asked how the campaign could raise awareness about the single mom and her predicament, Farah said: “I don’t know if it’s pertinent. But I hope it helps and bring Malaysians together.”

Her alleged client reportedly escaped prosecution.