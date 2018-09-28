Govt to build three more ‘Anjung Kasih’ facilities at hospitals next year, DPM says

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the launch of the 'Anjung Kasih' facility at the Serdang Hospital, September 28, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SERDANG, Sept 28 — Three more ‘Anjung Kasih’ are to be provided next year to increase to 14 these free accommodation facility at hospitals for the use of the deserving next-of-kin of patients, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The latest Anjung Kasih facilities will be built at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru and the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

“The responsibility of taking care of patients at hospitals can be financially acute for some next-of-kin who will then have to resort to sleeping in the lobby of the hospitals. Realising this predicament, the government offers the free accommodation to enable these people to be comfortable when taking care of their ailing relatives,” she said when opening the ‘Better Brighter Anjung Kasih YKN @ Serdang Hospital’ here. YKN is the National Welfare Foundation.

Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie were also present at the event. The Serdang Hospital Anjung Kasih project is a collaboration between YKN and TNB, which is meeting the cost of upgrading the building and maintenance for the next five years.

Dr Wan Azizah said the Anjung Kasih facility is also available at eight other hospitals, namely the Selayang Hospital (Selangor); Sultan Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh and Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan (Pahang); Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh (Perak); Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban (Negri Sembilan); Sibu Hospital; Kuching General Hospital and Miri Hospital (Sarawak).

