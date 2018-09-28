What do Malaysians love when it comes to food? Foodpanda finds out

Foodpanda will be offering free delivery in selected areas and for selected vendors from now until the October 8. — Picture courtesy of foodpanda

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — There’s no denying that Malaysians and food go hand in hand, so it’s easy to see why our country is such a gastronomic delight for any foodie.

But with such a colourful blend of rich cultures that bring out the best mix of flavours, have you ever wondered what do Malaysians really love when it comes to food? Well, foodpanda has the answer to that and it certainly comes as no surprise that nasi lemak reigns supreme.

According to the popular on-demand food delivery service, nasi lemak was the top dish delivered with nasi goreng following closely behind in second place. It’s easy to see why both these humble dishes are very much loved as the can eaten at any time of the day!

And if you think Malaysians aren’t health conscious, think again as we actually order more salad than pizza.

When it comes to Penangites, sushi, sashimi, bento boxes and teppanyaki are five times more likely to be delivered to their doorsteps than pizza. Locals in Penang also order Chinese cuisine 9 per cent of the time and they also love having burgers.

While we are on the topic of burgers, did you know that one burger was delivered every 1 minute and 48 seconds by foodpanda across Malaysia throughout the month of August — now that sure adds up to a whole lot of burgers!

Another interesting reveal is that residents in Petaling Jaya seem to have a much sweeter tooth than the residents in both Subang Jaya and Johor Bahru. Local food orders topped that of Thai, Korean and Italian food combined which just goes to show how much we love our Malaysian cuisine.

Considering you might already be planning your next meal after all that food talk, take note that foodpanda will be offering free delivery in selected areas and for selected vendors from now until the October 8. Just look out for the pink tags! For more details, log on to the foodpanda website or via the app.