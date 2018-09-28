MACC: Ministers’ declaration of assets now postponed to Oct 15

Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said the postponement was to enable all the members of the Cabinet and MPs to submit their asset declaration as not all of them had completed three months of service. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― The display of the list of the declaration of assets by members of the Cabinet and MPs on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) portal has been postponed from October 1 to 15, it was stated today.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said the postponement was to enable all the members of the Cabinet and MPs to submit their asset declaration as not all of them had completed three months of service.

“It (the display) was to have been on October 1 but we postponed it by two weeks to October 15 for all members of the Cabinet and MPs to declare their assets.

“The list of the declaration of assets will be handed over to the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) and the MACC before we put it up on the MACC portal,” he said to reporters after the heads of department of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) made a declaration and signed the corruption-free pledge at Wisma Bernama.

Mohd Shukri said the declaration of assets as of now did not involve state assemblymen and other state-level leaders.

He said the asset declaration form is easy to complete and does not take much time to do so because it is only necessary to fill in certain details such as residential property, vehicle and other assets.

“I hope the process can be expedited over the next two weeks because it is a simple form. The assets have to be declared in keeping with the pledge,” he said.

After October 15, once the list of the declaration of assets has been put on display, we will know who has yet to declare their assets although no legal action can be taken against them,” he said.

He said that as of now, only a few Cabinet ministers and MPs have declared their assets. ― Bernama