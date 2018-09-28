Retreating Bursa bucks regional trend at mid-day

Kuala Lumpur stocks are lower after being pulled down by selling in the heavyweight sector. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bursa Malaysia bucked the regional trend to end the morning session lower, weighed down by selling in heavyweight stocks led by Axiata, analysts said.

Axiata fell 10 sen to RM4.63 contributing 1.903 points to the barometer index on news that it will likely reject the offer made by Keppel Corp, in collaboration with Singapore Press Holdings, to acquire a stake in Singapore’s telecommunications company M1 Ltd for US$1.4 billion (RM5.8 billion).

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.23 points lower at 1,795.41 at lunch break from yesterday's close of 1,798.64.

After opening 2.73 points lower today at 1,795.91, the index moved between 1,793.04 and 1,798.68 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 356 to 327, with 377 counters unchanged, 862 untraded and 91 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.08 billion units valued at RM814.49 million.

A dealer said Asian stocks were traded higher today led by Japan in taking the cue from the overnight gains on Wall Street and the weaker yen.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd head of research Kenny Yee said the FBM KLCI had been flattish over the last two days.

“I reckon the market is in a tug of war between the US rate hike and improved crude oil prices,” he said.

In regional markets, Singapore’s Strait Times index added 0.69 per cent to 3,258.45, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased 1.22 per cent to 24,086.09, Shanghai’s SSE Index rose 0.93 per cent to 2,817.73, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.62 per cent to 27,886.84 while South Korea's Kospi shed 0.47 per cent to 2,344.27.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose 24 sen to RM9.78, Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM9.40, CIMB Group erased four sen to RM5.99 while Public Bank and Tenaga were flat at RM25 and RM15.52 respectively.

For actives, Sapura Energy eased one sen to 41.5 sen, Orion IXL improved one sen to 9.5 sen while Globaltec and Velesto Energy were flat at 4.5 sen and 29 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 4.11 points lower at 12,543.04, the FBMT 100 Index eased 4.53 point to 12,348.15 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 4.13 points to 12,697.67.

The FBM Ace Index jumped 67.95 points to 5,312.20, while the FBM 70 rose 62.86 points to 14,870.47.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index reduced 24.81 points to 7,538.45 and the Finance Index slipped 37.77 points to 17,775.60 but the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.12 point to 177.65. — Bernama